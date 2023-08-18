Television presenter Rachel Riley has vowed that she will stop supporting Manchester United if Mason Greenwood returns to the squad. She believes that the club are brushing the vile incidents under the carpet but hopes that they make the right decision eventually.

Manchester United have hinted that they could add Greenwood back to the squad this season. The charges against the player were dropped earlier this year, and the club have been conducting their own investigation since.

Riley tweeted that less than 1% of the rapes reported to police have led to a conviction. She added that she would not be able to support the club anymore if they add the player back to the squad.

"I won't be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club. We've all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is OK would be a huge part of the problem. It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet. I really hope they do the right thing."

The Athletic has reported that Manchester United planned to announce their decision about Greenwood on August 4 but have since postponed it.

Manchester United release statement hinting at Mason Greenwood decision

Manchester United released a statement earlier this week and hinted that they were nearing their investigation closure. They added that the evidence in media is partial and they're in talks with those close to Greenwood and his partner to make a decision.

The statement read:

"Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

"This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case. Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club's inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity."

It continued:

"Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer. Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club's internal and external stakeholders."

The Red Devils added that it's a difficult case for them to handle, as the strong reaction from fans is a huge factor. They urged fans to remain patient and consider all the evidence they have before making a decision.

Mason Greenwood became a father in July after his partner gave birth to their first child. The charges against the footballer were dropped earlier this year as key witnesses had backed out.