“Pretending to be a professional footballer”, “Zero contribution on the field” – Fans slam 28-year-old Argentina star for poor performance in FIFA World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia

Football fans online were not impressed by Rodrigo De Paul's performance during Argentina's 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on November 22.
Argentina were tipped by many as one of the favorites for the World Cup this time around. The two-time world champions came into the tournament on the back of a 36-match winless run stretching all the way to 2019.
Lionel Scaloni's side, however, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia despite opening the scoring through Lionel Messi from the penalty spot. The Albiceleste conceded two goals in the second half with Rodrigo De Paul being one of the poorer players on the pitch.
According to SofaScore, the Atletico Madrid star had a torrid time on the pitch, having lost possession 23 times over the course of 90 minutes. He also had a passing accuracy of just 75% and failed to take a single key race in the game.
Football fans were rightfully unimpressed by De Paul's performance for Argentina against Saudi Arabia. Some questioned his selection in the starting XI while others believed he was only there to protect Messi during the World Cup.
De Paul's form for Atletico Madrid saw him get picked for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Udinese midfielder had scored two goals and provided the same number of assists from 18 outings across all competitions.
De Paul has also been a regular member of the Argentina squad since his full debut back in 2018. The midfielder has amassed 44 caps for his national side and has scored twice along the way. He was part of the Argentine squad which won the 2021 Copa America last year.
Who do Argentina face next at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Argentina will take on Mexico in their second group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, November 26 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
The South American giants will need three points against Mexico to have any chance of progressing through the knockout stages of the tournament.
Lionel Scaloni's side will play Poland in their third and final group stage at the FIFA World Cup. The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 30 and could be a big game in the context of qualification for the next round.
