In a disconcerting development for Arsenal fans, manager Mikel Arteta voiced apprehensions about Bukayo Saka's condition following the team's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on September 30.

Saka had previously limped off the pitch during last Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. He consequently missed the midweek Carabao Cup third-round win against Brentford.

According to Metro, Arteta disclosed during his post-match press conference after the Bournemouth clash that Saka had not partaken in this week's training sessions. Despite this, he was spotted arriving at the Vitality Stadium with his teammates and even started the game.

Seemingly undeterred by his recent injury issues, Saka broke the deadlock 17 minutes into the match. The Gunners subsequently dominated the game, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz converting penalty kicks and Ben White scoring during injury time. However, Saka was observed limping during the second half and was substituted after 76 minutes, making way for Fabio Vieira.

Arteta, in his post-match remarks, described the situation surrounding Saka's limp, saying:

"Yes it was a pretty bad knock. I don’t know how he is feeling I haven’t had the chance to speak to him but hopefully we can get him back."

He added:

"I think Gabriel Jesus as well, he was limping when I saw him in the dressing room. So let’s see how we can recover players."

Adding to Arsenal's injury woes this week were Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Vieira, all of whom were carrying knocks. While Saliba managed to complete the entire game against Bournemouth, Rice was substituted by Jorginho with nine minutes left on the clock.

Leandro Trossard made his return to the substitutes bench after missing the previous two matches, but Gabriel Martinelli remains sidelined.

As Arsenal continue their campaign, these injury concerns could potentially derail their momentum. Saka's condition is particularly alarming given his importance to the team's attacking dynamics. He has scored four goals and two assists in seven league games this season.

Arsenal's unbeaten streak continues with 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth as Kai Havertz nets first goal

The Gunners have successfully preserved their unbeaten run this season, decimating a beleaguered Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored his first goal for the London-based club and was accompanied on the scoresheet by Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Ben White.

Mikel Arteta's men now find themselves in the third position on the Premier League table with 17 points. They trail leaders Manchester City by just one point after the reigning champions suffered a defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers. On the other end of the spectrum, Bournemouth have slumped into the relegation zone.

The Cherries did exhibit initial glimpses of promise as they constrained Arsenal to their half during the early phases of the match. However, the visitors seized the opportunity in the 17th minute, when Saka got an opportunity to head the ball into an unguarded net.

Before halftime, Odegaard doubled the Gunners' advantage from the penalty spot. Bournemouth's composure waned further when a rash tackle from Ryan Christie on Odegaard resulted in another penalty for Arsenal. It was ceded to Havertz, who took full advantage and confidently slotted the ball into the net.

As the match neared its conclusion, Bournemouth appeared deflated and demoralized, as Ben White got to score with a glancing header.