“Pretty early on I was thinking 'fu***ng hell'” – Ex-Liverpool star opens up on ‘stupid mistake’ he made after joining Reds

Rickie Lambert has revealed that he made a huge mistake by joining Liverpool training earlier than he was asked to by the club. He did not have the energy and could not get through the first day.

Liverpool signed Lambert from Southampton under Brendan Rodgers as he wanted a replacement for Luis Suarez. The striker had 28 goals in 75 matches in the league for the Saints and that was enough to convince the Reds.

However, things did not go as planned for the striker from the very first day. He stated that he cut short his vacation with the family to start training three weeks before he was asked to turn up.

Recalling the first day, Lambert told LiverpoolECHO:

“My first pre-season, this is one of the biggest mistakes I ever made. [Brendan] Rodgers gave me, Stevie [Gerrard] and the lads at England, I think it was five weeks off, so we would come back a lot later than everyone else. But I went on holiday with the missus and kids, and then I went back, because I wanted to be in the best shape possible playing for Liverpool."

He continued:

“So I literally had two weeks off and then came back with the first group at Liverpool. And that was a massive mistake. Pretty early on I was thinking ‘fu***ing hell’. I could feel it in my legs. I needed the break. It was a stupid mistake. I was 32 as well. The year before at Southampton, I could start to feel a slight difference, my little yard of pace. Then at Liverpool, I just felt leggy. I just didn’t have the energy and the attitude that I was in.”

Lambert played just 36 matches for the Reds and scored three goals in the one season he spent at Anfield. He joined West Bromwich Albion before moving to Cardiff City and eventually retiring in 2017.

Big summer ahead for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp eyes squad rebuild

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for next season after finishing fifth in the Premier League. The Reds recovered from a horrific start to the season, but could not manage to edge into the top 4.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, and James Milner have been let go this summer following the end of their contract. The Anfield side are now looking to add reinforcements and are close to sealing a few deals.

The Athletic and TyC Sports have claimed that Alexis Mac Allister will be the first signing for them this summer. Brighton & Hove Albion are set to receive £70 million for the Argentine midfielder.

Liverpool have missed out on Jude Bellingham, who is set to join Real Madrid as per MARCA. Meanwhile, Mason Mount has chosen Manchester United as his next club if he is to leave Chelsea, as per David Ornstein.

