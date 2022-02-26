"Pretty sure he is not happy"- Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United forward remains concerned due to worrying form 

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick believes Marcus Rashford is 'not happy' with his performances in recent weeks.

Despite missing the start of the season, Rashford started his personal campaign on a bright note in October. Spending four months on the sidelines due to an injury seemed to have no effect on his form, as the England international scored three goals in his first four games after returning to club football in 2021.

However, the season has gone sideways for Rashford since then as he has suffered a massive dip in form in the months following that return.

The young forward was arguably one of Manchester United's best players last season. He scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2020-21 season. He helped the Red Devils reach the Europa League finals and finish second in the group.

His form has been contrasting this season as Rashford has registered only five goals and two assists in 22 appearances this season.

In his last 18 games for the side, Rashford has a total of four goals and assists for United. The forward has looked a shadow of his former self and is seemingly desperately short of confidence.

Ralf Rangnick believes the player is concerned about his current form. However, the Germ dismissed claims that Rashford is suffering the after-effects of the shoulder surgery he underwent after Euro 2020.

"He is definitely not injured. We have spoken a lot about Marcus in the last couple of weeks. I am pretty sure he is not happy with his performance right now but it doesn't help if we discuss that every week and talk about our thoughts about what it might be," said Rangnick as per BBC.

Marcus Rashford was an unused substitute during Manchester United's 4-2 victory over Leeds United last weekend. Many fans and pundits were shocked when Ralf Rangnick opted to bring on teenage sensation Anthony Elanga as a second-half substitute instead of Rashford. Elanga, however, scored the Red Devils' fourth goal on the night.

Rangnick opted to start Rashford for Manchester United's clash with Atletico Madrid in midweek in the Champions League. The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact on the game and was substituted in the 75th minute.

Manchester United need to get the best out of Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have won three and drawn two of their last six games in the Premier League. The Red Devils also played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in midweek. The club have shown signs of improvement under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils, however, are short of options in attack. Edinson Cavani's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. Anthony Martial was sent out on loan to Sevilla until the end of the season during the January transfer window. Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain after he was arrested by police on sexual assault charges.

Cristiano Ronaldo, much like Marcus Rashford, has suffered from a massive dip in form in recent weeks and has been unable to adapt to Ralf Rangnick's 'high-intensity' style of play.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga, on the other hand, have been the club's shining lights since the turn of the year. Ralf Rangnick must find a way to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford if United are to continue their good form in the Premier League. It might also help the Red Devils reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's talisman during the opening stages of the season. Marcus Rashford has been one of the club's most consistent performers in recent years.

