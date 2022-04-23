"Pretty sure" - Ralf Rangnick delivers top four verdict about Manchester United after defeat at Arsenal

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted defeat in the Red Devils' pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League this season after losing to Arsenal today.

Rangnick's side went into their league game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium with the hope of bouncing back from Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Liverpool this afternoon. However, the Gunners thrashed them 3-1, handing a further blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Mikel Arteta's side took a two-goal lead in the first half through Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka, but Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back in the 34th-minute. Bruno Fernandes then missed the chance to score Manchester United's second, failing to convert a penalty around ten minutes into the second half.

Ronaldo found the back of the net for the visitors three minutes later, but was flagged offside. Granit Xhaka then rattled the net from distance in the 70th-minute and ensured the win for Arsenal.

The Red Devils now find themselves six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Rangnick has thus been forced to concede that Manchester United are no longer in the running for a top four finish in the league this term. He was quoted as saying by BBC Sport:

"Pretty sure [the top four is out of our hands]. For me even before the game it was not very likely but after today's result it is gone yes."

Fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur could also move six points away from the Old Trafford outfit if they beat Brentford this evening.

Manchester United boss Rangnick feels Arsenal were lucky with VAR decisions

Rangnick is of the view that the Red Devils bounced back from their defeat to Liverpool against Arteta's side well. However, the German feels his side were unlucky with VAR decisions this afternoon.

The Manchester United interim manager believes the Gunners should have had their third goal ruled out for offside. He also feels Ronaldo's second goal should have stood. He said:

"I think we showed an improved performance but in the end a disappointing result. I think we bounced back well from the early goal and had numerous chances in both halves to score more goals."

"I thought the weak part of our performance today was we didn't defend well inside and around our box. I felt there were three very unlucky VAR decisions. For me the Arsenal third was clearly offside. The second of Cristiano was not offside. We were not very happy with the VAR decisions today. An improved display but a disappointing result."

It now remains to be seen if the Red Devils can return to winning ways when they face third-placed Chelsea in the league on Thursday.

