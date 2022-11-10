"Price tag could be around €40m" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh transfer update on reported Liverpool and Arsenal target 

Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Ligue 1 club RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana, who is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal. The transfer expert claims that the Ivory Coast international is valued at €40 million in the current market.

Fofana has certainly proven himself worthy of interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal as he continues to display great form in the French top-flight. The Ivorian midfielder has registered 12 league appearances for Lens this season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Although Romano acknowledged Liverpool and the Gunners' reported interest in Fofana, the Italian journalist remains uncertain of which club the young midfielder will end up at.

However, Romano did state that the Ivorian could potentially move to other leagues in Europe, not just the Premier League. This means that the Gunners and the Reds may possibly have to face competition in the race to sign Fofana.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano wrote:

“There’s been some speculation in recent days linking Seko Fofana as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool. I don’t know yet where he’ll end up, but I can give my current understanding of his situation.

"Seko Fofana has new agent now and he’s obviously working to find solutions for 2023. At the moment it is still early, nothing advanced; but he can be an opportunity not just for Premier League clubs, also in other leagues. His price tag could be around €40m.”

Fofana does have experience in English football, meaning a move to the Premier League could well be on the cards. The midfielder had a stint in the Manchester City youth academy as well as a loan spell at Fulham.

Graeme Souness predicts where Arsenal and Liverpool will finish this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has given his prediction for the top four in the Premier League this season. The retired Scotland international believes that the Reds, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur will secure Champions League places this term, while he expects Manchester City to retain the title.

When asked where the Reds and the Lilywhites will stand at the end of this season, Souness told TalkSPORT (via Metro):

"I think both of them will be in the top four."

"I think Chelsea are in jeopardy, a lot depends on what they do in the transfer window. Arsenal are looking convincing at the moment, they look like a really good team. But I think everyone is playing for second place this season. So that’s my top four prediction."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Both



“Chelsea are in jeopardy.”



Graeme Souness gives his top 4 prediction. Do you agree? 🤔 “Both #THFC and #LFC will make finish in the top 4!”“Chelsea are in jeopardy.”Graeme Souness gives his top 4 prediction. Do you agree? 🤔 👀 “Both #THFC and #LFC will make finish in the top 4!”😳 “Chelsea are in jeopardy.”Graeme Souness gives his top 4 prediction. Do you agree? 🤔 https://t.co/adbF7zvPL2

Arsenal are the current Premier League leaders with 34 points from 13 games, two points more than second-placed City. Newcastle United and Tottenham round off the top four at this point in the league.

Poll : 0 votes