“Probability for Nuno to lose his job increases” – Spurs fans react to update coming in from Manchester United training

Tottenham host Manchester United in the Premier League in what will be a crucial fixture for both teams. Both sides have faltered of late, which has put immense pressure on their respective managers to deliver a win later today.

Manchester United could be boosted by the return of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial for the game against Tottenham. The pair have missed Manchester United's last three games and will be a welcome addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against Tottenham.

Varane has been a huge miss for Manchester United

Varane, in particular, will be a huge addition to Manchester United's leaky defense. The Frenchman has been touted as one of the best defenders in the world and his presence should shore things up for the Red Devils at the back.

News of Varane and Martial's return to the Manchester United squad has not gone down well with Tottenham fans. The club's supporters took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the game later today.

So without further ado, here are the best fan reactions ahead of Tottenham's clash against Manchester United later today:

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress #THFC Raphaël Varane and Anthony Martial returned to Manchester United training this week and could be in the group for the trip to Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League. @lequipe Raphaël Varane and Anthony Martial returned to Manchester United training this week and could be in the group for the trip to Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League. @lequipe #THFC

tkang20 @tkang20 @Daily_Hotspur @lequipe Probability for Nuno to lose his job increases @Daily_Hotspur @lequipe Probability for Nuno to lose his job increases

Both Tottenham and Manchester United in need of a win

Tottenham are currently sixth in the league, two points off the Top 4. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost two of their last three games across all competitions.

They will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup. Spurs will know that they will have to step up if they are to beat Manchester United later today.

Manchester United have been woeful of late. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have lost five of their last ten games across all competitions and are currently seventh in the Premier League, a point behind Tottenham.

Today's game will be particularly important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Manchester United's 5-0 loss against Liverpool last week. The Norwegian tactician seemingly only has a few games to prove that he is the right man for the job at the club.

