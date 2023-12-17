"Probably the biggest game of the season, home and away" - Trent Alexander-Arnold sends message to Liverpool stars ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has labeled their Premier League clash against Manchester United as the biggest game of their season ahead of their match on Sunday, December 17. The two-most successful English clubs in history will face each other at Anfield.

Liverpool head into the encounter in much better form than the visitors, as they currently sit atop the PL table with 37 points after 16 games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been quite inconsistent this season. They will be coming into the encounter on the back of back-to-back losses against Bournemouth, in the Premier League, and Bayern Munich, in the Champions League.

However, Alexander-Arnold believes that his team shouldn't judge United based on their current form and expects the game to be a battle. He urged his team to go all out and win the game at Anfield. Speaking to Premier League Productions [via 90min] Arnold said:

"It is probably the biggest game of the season, home or away."

When asked about his mentality heading into the game against a struggling Manchester United side, he said:

"Just win! That's the main thing. It's the mentality I've got going into every game, to be honest. People will talk about their form, our form, results and what's going on within the clubs, potentially make excuses and things like that, but for us as players it's still the same game."

"Just because we're top of the league and they're not, and they're potentially going through a bad run of form or whatever, it's not like we go into the game 1-0 up. It's still 0-0, 11v11, and it's a battle."

The English right-back concluded:

"Form goes out the window in these kind of games, it's [about] who wants it more, who is willing to execute the game plan better and who wants to go and get the three points."

Erik ten Hag makes bold statement ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag believes that his team has what it takes to secure a crucial away win against Liverpool at Anfield. United will be hoping to bounce back from back-to-back defeats when they travel to face league leaders Liverpool.

A win against their arch-rivals would relieve some of the pressure which is currently mounting on the Dutch tactician.

In his words, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag said:

"I’ve strong belief I'm going to win and I will prepare the team in that way, that we're going to win. And why? Because it's based on our rules and principles in the game, and it's based on our game plan and then a strong belief in the quality of my players."

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when Liverpool and Manchester United meet each other at Anfield on Sunday.