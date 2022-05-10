"Probably done that about fifty or sixty times this season" - Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah points out one thing he was able to pull off against Leeds United which usually doesn't work out

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has reflected on one of his goals against Leeds United from the weekend.

The 22-year-old struck a brace to secure the Gunners a 2-1 win that bolstered their Champions League push.

He opened the scoring by robbing Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier of possession before tapping it home.

Nketiah has now admitted that closing down goalkeepers like that isn't something he's often able to pull off, having tried the trick several times.

In his latest club interview (via TBR), the Englishman said:

“I’ve probably done that about fifty or sixty times this season and probably don’t get there. But that’s what I do. I try to push, you know the manager encourages us to play a high press and it’s nice when you get a reward like that today.”

Another five minutes later, he doubled the Gunners' lead with a powerful low-drive off Gabriel Martinelli's pass for his second league double in four outings.

The Gunners added more wind to their sails after Leeds defender Luke Ayling was sent off for a nasty challenge on Martinelli just before the half-hour mark.

Haunting his former club. Eddie Nketiah’s first half by numbers vs Leeds:100% tackles won100% pass accuracy100% take-ons successful17 touches4 duels won4 shots2 goalsHaunting his former club. Eddie Nketiah’s first half by numbers vs Leeds:100% tackles won100% pass accuracy100% take-ons successful17 touches4 duels won4 shots2 goalsHaunting his former club. 👻 https://t.co/qrPdz4ErjW

Fernando Llorente pulled one back for the visitors in the 66th minute, making it an interesting last few minutes, but Arsenal saw out the contest to seal all three points.

Nketiah has now scored four goals from his last five appearances, stepping up to the plate following Alexandre Lacazette's injury.

Arsenal star's contract is up in June

Nketiah's contract with Arsenal is up in June and, as things stand, he will leave the Emirates this summer.

With recent heroics, the youngster has shown his ability to lead the line for them and fans are urging the club to keep him.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal want to extend Eddie Nketiah's contract until 2026. #AFC Arsenal want to extend Eddie Nketiah's contract until 2026. 🚨 Arsenal want to extend Eddie Nketiah's contract until 2026. 🔴 #AFC https://t.co/OCeBAWT3As

However, the former Leeds man has already rejected two contract proposals as he wants to play more regularly, something which Mikel Arteta isn't ready to promise.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of strikers as the club is set to make new signings this summer, with Lacazette also running down his contract before a potential exit.

Nketiah will likely remain a bit-part player in this case and hence wants to seek pastures anew.

