"Probably my favourite player besides my players" - Jurgen Klopp makes claim about PL star previously linked with a move to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen after Liverpool's 5-1 hammering of the Hammers in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, December 20.

The Reds put in an excellent performance against West Ham to bounce back from a drab goalless draw against Manchester United in the Premier League last week. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the 28th minute at Anfield on Wednesday.

Curtis Jones doubled Liverpool's lead in the 56th minute before Cody Gakpo made it 3-0 in the 71st minute. Bowen gave West Ham a glimmer of hope as he scored in the 77th minute but Mohamed Salah made it 4-1 five minutes later. Jones then completed his brace and the scoring in the 82nd minute.

After the game, Klopp heaped praise on Bowen, saying (via Caught Offside):

“Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players.”

“It’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”

Bowen has been excellent for West Ham this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 22 games across competitions.

The 27-year-old forward was previously linked with a move to Liverpool as well but the move didn't go through (via Eurosport).

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool facing Fulham in EFL Cup semi-final

The Merseysiders have been drawn against Fulham in the EFL Cup semi-final, the first leg of which will take place at Anfield on January 9. The second leg at Craven Cottage is scheduled for January 23.

The two sides recently played out an enthralling game in the Premier League, which ended in a 4-3 win for Liverpool at Anfield. Fulham came back twice to lead 3-2 until the 86th minute. However, two goals in two minutes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured all three points for the Reds.

After the win against West Ham, Klopp spoke about the semi-final draw against Fulham, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"It looks like it will be two spectacular games – the last one was pretty spectacular. We spoke about that before the game with David as well, Fulham is extremely well set up, which we felt here, which then West Ham felt as well a few days later.

"They were really unlucky, I would say, against Newcastle... But they are really strong, to be honest, really good team and they want to go to Wembley as well, so we will feel that."

The winner will face either Chelsea or Middlesbrough in the final at Wembley in late February.