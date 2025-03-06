“Probably of my life” - Liverpool star Alisson provides response when asked if performance against PSG was his best this season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has declared his performance against PSG as probably the best game he has played in his career. The Brazil international was named Man of the Match as the Reds claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes in their UEFA Champions League clash.

Ad

With PSG in a rich vein of form in front of goal, Liverpool's defence had their work cut out for them ahead of their clash against the French giants. Their hero in Paris on a rare off day for most of their stars was goalkeeper Alisson, who made nine saves in the game.

Alisson spoke with TNT Sports after his remarkable performance for the Reds, and was asked by a reporter if he feels like this was his best performance for the club this season. He replied that he believes this to be his best-ever performance in a game as a professional footballer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Reporter: Was that your best personal performance of the season?

Alisson: “Probably of my life.”

Alisson did set a new personal record, as he made nine saves in a single game for the first time in his career as a goalkeeper. He also became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to make nine saves in a single UEFA Champions League game since records began in the 2003-04 season.

Ad

PSG generated an xG of 2.26 but failed to score thanks to the spectacular showing from former AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson. With Giorgi Mamardashvili to come in the summer, this showing from Alisson will have sent a message to the club that he is not ready to be replaced.

Liverpool 'steal' first leg win against PSG

Liverpool claimed a vital away win against PSG in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes. The Premier League leaders defeated their counterparts from France by a single goal to hold the aces going into the second leg.

Ad

PSG were the better side for much of the encounter and thought they took the lead after 20 minutes, only for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's effort to be ruled out for offside. Their dominance was telling as Arne Slot's side struggled to make their way out of the French side's stranglehold, with Mohamed Salah, even, on the periphery. Their leading goalscorer was taken off in the closing stages after a very quiet night.

Salah's replacement, Harvey Elliott, proved to be the match-winner in the 87th minute as his effort from inside the box beat Gianluigi Donnarumma against the run of play. The Reds scored with their first and only shot on target in the game to complete a famous smash and grab away from home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback