"Probably the quickest at the club" - Bryan Robson reveals Manchester United's fastest player in current squad

Manchester United fan favorite Bryan Robson has revealed who the fastest player at the club currently is. The icon has continued to maintain contact with the club and was pleased to discover and share the physical capabilities of one of their players.

Like most fans who follow Manchester United, Robson has endured a tough few years watching the club stagnate and even regress. However, the former player has had reason to be impressed, following the club's recent preseason form.

Speaking to MUTV (via Mirror), the former United star revealed that academy graduate Anthony Elanga is the fastest among the current crop of players.

"When I was speaking with Darren Fletcher, he said he’s [Elanga] probably the quickest at the club."

Robson went on to warn the star to ensure that he did not waste opportunities his pace would provide.

"He has to use that pace and make the right runs. He has to get in the box and score goals. If you get four chances in a game, can you put two of them away?"

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣 Bryan Robson: "When I was speaking with Darren Fletcher, he said he's [Elanga] probably the quickest at the club." [MUTV] 🗣 Bryan Robson: "When I was speaking with Darren Fletcher, he said he's [Elanga] probably the quickest at the club." [MUTV]

Elanga was one of the few bright spots in a bleak season for Manchester United last campaign and has a bright future ahead of him in the game. The young player will hope he can continue to impress the new manager and backroom staff while working towards establishing himself in the coming years.

Manchester United are enjoying an impressive pre-season tour

Eleven goals in their first three preseason games is a very impressive attacking output from the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax manager has seemingly connected well with the playing staff, who are clearly adapting well to his playing philosophy.

Young players like Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, and Hannibal Mejbri have come on-board and impressed in their outings. Other stars like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho have been a breath of fresh air with their notable attacking presence.

The team that struggled to string three wins along in the Premier League last season have managed to beat Liverpool 4-0 without Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo. The emerging talent in the club has certainly taken the preseason tour by storm, and they could seriously push for first-team slots in the coming season.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far