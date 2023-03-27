"Probably has Saka posters hanging on his bedroom wall" - Chris Sutton insists he won't take Manchester United forward seriously

Premier League legend Chris Sutton has insisted that Manchester United winger Antony has no claim to being as good as Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been in remarkable form this season and is, for many, the Premier League Player of the Year. He has bagged 13 goals and ten assists in 38 games across competitions. The young forward has also shone for England, scoring three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Antony has failed to impress since making an £85 million move from Ajax to Manchester United last summer. A lack of form and injury issues have plagued the early stages of his Old Trafford career. He has scored seven goals and contributed one assist in 30 games.

Sutton has touched on Saka's form and refused to consider Antony as a rival in the debate over whether the Arsenal man is the better winger. Sutton said (via the Daily Cannon):

“Try to name a better right winger in the world this season than Bukayo Saka, and I think you will struggle. ... And I won’t be taking any suggestions of Antony seriously — the United man probably has Saka posters hanging on his bedroom wall!”

Saka struck a delightful effort as England beat Ukraine 2-0 in their second UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday (March 26). That took the Gunners winger's tally to eight goals in 26 international appearances as he continues enjoying a prominent role under Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions.

That isn't the case for Antony at Brazil, though, as he has played second fiddle to the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Rony. He came off the bench in Selecao's 2-1 defeat to Morocco in a friendly on Saturday (March 25). The Manchester United winger has two goals in 16 caps.

Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer picks up injury on international duty

Marcel Sabitzer suffers an injury setback.

Sabitzer scored a brace, including a mesmerising free-kick, as Austria thrashed Azerbaijan 4-1 in their opening UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. However, his national team boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed that the midfielder has picked up a knock.

The Manchester United midfielder (on loan from Bayern Munich) was not spotted in training with Austria as they prepared for a clash with Estonia on Monday (March 27).

Rangnick, though, gave a positive response to questions over the player's availability for the upcoming game (via the Daily Mail):

"In the end, it is a question of pain and pain tolerance for Marcel. Of course, we hope that Marcel will do well, especially after that first game in Linz."

He added:

"At the moment, I'm optimistic that it can work but, at the end of the day, it's also a question of whether Marcel feels ready for it himself. At the moment, I am assuming he'll play."

Sabitzer has enjoyed a consistent run of games with Manchester United since arriving on loan from Bayern. His deal expires at the end of the season, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Sabitzer wants to continue with the Red Devils.

