“Probably why he scored 4 goals in 22 games for Stoke” - MUTV commentator takes brutal dig at Real Madrid attacker

MUTV commentators took a dig at Real Madrid star Joselu during their pre-season friendly against Manchester United. The striker scored a stunning overhead kick late in the second half to seal a 2-0 win for the Spanish side.

Real Madrid signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol this summer as a short-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who left for Al Ittihad. Los Blancos are reportedly confident of getting Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer when his PSG contract expires.

The MUTV commentators took digs at the striker for scoring just four goals during his stint with Stoke City, seconds after the Spaniard missed his first chance of the game. One of the two commentators said (via Madrid Xtra):

"That is probably why he scored 4 goals in 22 games for Stoke."

However, Joselu had the last laugh as he scored a stunning goal to seal the win. The goal saw Real Madrid get a 2-0 win, and they were able to keep the scoreline intact until the end of the match.

Joselu was with Stoke between 2015 and 2017, during which he was also sent out on loan. He made 27 appearances for the English club across competitions.

Why did Joselu join Real Madrid this summer?

Joselu returned to Real Madrid on loan this summer after Espanyol were relegated from La Liga. Los Blancos have the option to make the move permanent next summer, over 10 years after he left the club.

Speaking at his unveiling, Joselu heaped praise on Carlo Ancelotti and labeled him as one of the best coaches in the world. He said:

"He's one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best. I have had lots of coaches in my career but I think he will bring me so much on a tactical level and in how I play because, from an attacking perspective, I have a different profile to others in the squad. Anything he can show me and all I can learn in the early months of preseason will be hugely beneficial."

Speaking about the club, he added:

"You're at the best club in the world, so when you have to leave, of course, you have that yearning. Coming back has brought up so many emotions. You come to the best club in the world, even at the academy, and everything is different. I have also had a family and that brings a bit more emotional stability. I'm so proud of the career I've had and to have come this far."

Joselu scored 16 goals in La Liga last season and was the lone bright spark for Espanyol. The Spaniard will be hoping that he can replicate his Real Madrid Castilla form, where he scored 26 goals in the 2011/12 season.