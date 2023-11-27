"Probably watching too many Cristiano Ronaldo clips" - Manchester United star makes hilarious claim after Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on youngster Alejandro Garnacho after the latter's incredible overhead-kick goal in the 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. He also jokingly referred to Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead goal in 2018 against Juventus.

Garnacho opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a stupendous strike in the third minute at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26. His strike has earned him comparisons with similar goals from Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Jokingly claiming that the 19-year-old is watching too many videos of their former club teammate, Ronaldo, Fernandes said (via ESPN):

"It's amazing, something out of this world, I think. Probably he's watching too many Cristiano clips! We all know that he's a big fan."

The Manchester United captain was quick to add that Garnacho shouldn't just stop at the goal and continue to work on his skills to reach the Portugal legend's level. He also backed the youngster, saying he has the capability to achieve much more in world football.

"There is still a long way for him to be like Cristiano but he's getting his steps. He wants to be something special in the world of football and I think he has the capability to do that, but he has to do more than that goal!" Fernandes added.

The win over Everton left United sixth in the league table with 24 points after 13 games. They are four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and six points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes urges players to step up in crucial UCL game

Bruno Fernandes also opened up on Manchester United's upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter against Galatasaray. The Red Devils are at the bottom of their UCL group with just three points in four games and need a win in the upcoming game.

However, both Copenhagen and Galatasaray, placed second and third respectively in the group, have just a point more than the Premier League giants.

Fernandes urged his players to step up in the match in Turkey, saying:

"The confidence levels are always high because you play for such a big club. Your confidence has to be high every time because you know the expectations on this club, expectations on yourself, expectations from your teammates.

"So, everyone knows in this dressing room that we have big players, we have a big squad that can achieve great things. We just have to step up."

The Manchester United vs Galatasaray match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 29, with the kick-off scheduled at 11.15pm IST.