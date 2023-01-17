“Probably the worst man-manager that I’ve come across” – Jermaine Pennant delivers verdict on ex-Liverpool coach 

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant delivered a damning verdict on former Reds manager Rafael Benitez's man-management skills.

Benitez has been linked with a move to West Ham United (via The Mirror).

The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone of the Premier League table. They are 18th with 15 points on the board after 19 games.

Pennant, who played under Benitez for three years at Liverpool, has warned West Ham about Benitez's one particular trait.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pennant said Benitez is not the type of manager that the Hammers need, claiming that he is not a good man manager. Pennant said:

“Don’t get him in your club, I just don’t think he’s what they need. For me, he’s probably the worst man-manager that I’ve come across. You don’t need that."

He further added:

“I could have played a game, scored a hat-trick, got Man of the Match and Rafa probably would have pulled me in and said; ‘You could have done this a bit better’. I don’t think the West Ham boys – especially with the time they are in – would do well under Rafa. So you stick with Moysey.”

Will Lebeau @WillLebeau18 This. This was prime West Ham. This. This was prime West Ham. https://t.co/VjczH3DgW9

According to the Daily Mail, David Moyes is still at the helm of West Ham due to a lack of alternatives. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are unlikely to take charge of a club that are in the relegation zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo could have been a feasible option for the Hammers. However, he pockets home a massive salary in the Middle East, which the Hammers are unwilling to pay.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke ahead of the FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat in their previous Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on January 14.

The Reds are now set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay clash later tonight (January 17).

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about how he would look to get his team back to their best form. The German manager replied (via The Reds' official website):

"Some things slightly different, some things the same and again. That's how you do it, that's how you deal with situations. The good thing about a long career – what I obviously had – is it's not the first time that I'm in a situation like that, I'm sorry to say that but it's the truth."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 𝟯 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟱 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 of Jurgen Klopp explaining how he will turn Liverpool's situation around. This is worth a watch. 𝟯 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟱 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 of Jurgen Klopp explaining how he will turn Liverpool's situation around. This is worth a watch. https://t.co/f87YThJMfA

Poll : 0 votes