“Problem remains in employing Cristiano Ronaldo correctly” - Ex-president of SPL club warns Portugal star could become burden to Al-Nassr

Former Al-Shabab president Talal Al-Sheikh believes Cristiano Ronaldo could become a burden to Al-Nassr due to his lack of mobility in applying pressure on the opposition. Therefore, Al-Sheikh reckons the Knights of Najd could thrive further up the pitch but be weak defensively, creating a lack of balance.

Cristiano Ronaldo has arguably been Al-Nassr's best player since signing for the club in January 2023. The Portugal ace has garnered 95 goals and 20 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions, winning two Golden Boots in the Saudi Pro League. However, he is yet to win an official trophy in the Middle East.

Despite still being extremely fit and conditioned at the age of 40, Ronaldo is most effective as a brilliant poacher, prioritizing that over pressing the opposition and defending within his own half.

Al-Sheikh called Ronaldo out for this in a television interview, stating (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):

"Al-Nassr has signed distinguished names such as Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, so some expect Al-Nassr's offensive strength to double. But the problem remains in employing Cristiano Ronaldo correctly, so that he does not become a burden on the team."

He added:

"The flaw will always be in defense. The team will attack exceptionally well, but it will be much weaker defensively, and therefore there will be no balance. One of the most important reasons is that the team will not be able to fully apply pressure in the opponent's field, because Ronaldo's age, condition, and physical fitness do not allow him to apply pressure."

Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr in their next fixture against Al-Kholood on Sunday, September 14.

"It would have been much better" - Talal Al-Sheikh explains why Al-Nassr shouldn't have renewed Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

From the aforementioned source, the ex-Al-Shabab president, Talal Al-Sheikh, weighed in on why Al-Nassr shouldn't have renewed Cristiano Ronaldo's contract this summer. Despite being linked with Al-Hilal, Sporting CP, and Botafogo before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr on June 26.

However, Al-Sheikh believes Jorge Jesus and Co. should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo as a sporting director instead and used those funds to recruit other world-class players. He said:

"If Al-Nassr had not renewed Ronaldo's contract and signed another player with the same global value, it would have been much better. Ronaldo could have been hired as a sporting director, instead of renewing his contract for a fee that would have been sufficient to bring in world-class players."

To their credit, Al-Nassr had a brilliant summer transfer window, signing the likes of Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, Saad Al-Nasser, and Inigo Martinez.

