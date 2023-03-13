"Protest all you want, we got 3 points" - Barcelona director sends emphatic message to Athletic Bilbao fans amid refereeing scandal

Athletic Bilbao players, manager, and fans were furious after the Basque side were denied an equalizer in the final minutes of the match against Barcelona. The Blaugrana director Jordi Cruyff has said that they can continue protesting, but they will not get any point for it.

Inaki Williams had the ball in the back of the net in the 87th minute, but the referee ruled it out after intervention from VAR. There was a handball in the buildup, but the Bilbao faithful believed it was not the right call.

Cruyff believed it was a handball in the buildup and VAR got the call spot on. He was quoted by Actualite Barça saying:

"You can protest all you want, but VAR does justice 99% of the time. Pity for Bilbao, but it was a handball. Congratulations to Bilbao for the pressure, but we got the 3 points."

Athletic Bilbao fans want Barcelona relegated

Athletic Bilbao fans were heard calling for Barcelona to be relegated from La Liga because of the latest referee scandal. Reports suggest the Catalan side paid around €7 million to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira's company between 2001 and 2018 while he was the vice president of Spain's referees' committee.

The payment was reportedly in return for favorable decisions from the referees and getting more details on the appointments.

Speaking to the media after the win over Bilbao, Xavi claimed he was saddened by the reaction from Bilbao fans at San Memes.

"I respect the fans at San Mames. They have always treated me well, but I was surprised at the hostile atmosphere towards Barca. It was sad to see. [Barca] are being judged before time, which I don't think is good for society. Everyone is free to [air their opinion], and I respect all opinions, whether I agree with them or not, but it made me sad."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed they have done nothing wrong and are ready to fight. He tweeted yesterday:

"Culers, be calm. Barca are innocent of what it is accused of, and the victim of a campaign against its honour, in which everyone is now involved. We are not surprised, though, we will defend Barca and prove our innocence. Many will have to rectify."

With yesterday's win over Bilbao, the Catalan side went nine points clear of Real Madrid with 13 matches remaining.

