"Proud of you my love" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to partner Georgina Rodriguez after release of her show 'I am Georgina'

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a heartfelt story on Instagram commending his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for her Netflix show 'I am Georgina'.

The Argentine influencer's show released its second season on Friday (24 March) and a teaser was displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York City. Ronaldo took to social media to appreciate his partner's achievement and wrote on Instagram:

"Proud of you my love."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story

The first season of Rodriguez's show was released last January and provides an in-depth and close-up look at the lives of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. The Argentine model has even opened up about the couple's relationship, touching upon the fact that they are not married yet.

Rodriguez insists that, although they are legally yet to tie the knot, she still considers herself married to Ronaldo in the eyes of God. She said (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God. That's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Rodriguez also opened up about the death of one of her children at birth last year, revealing how Ronaldo helped her cope with their loss. She said (as per the same report):

"Life is hard, life continues. I have reason to carry on and be strong. Cris encouraged me massively to carry on with all my commitments. He said: ‘Carry on with your life, it’s going to do you good.'"

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Argentine partner currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following the Portuguese superstar's move to Al-Nassr.

"It's a wonderful country" - Georgina Rodriguez opens up about life in Saudi Arabia following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo had a massive fallout with his former team Manchester United after he featured in a bombshell interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The 38-year-old's contract was terminated with mutual consent after he hit out at the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo then secured a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in December. The Portuguese star and his girlfriend seem to have settled into life in Riyadh, a very safe and hospitable city, according to Rodriguez.

The Argentine model said on Spanish television program El Hormiguero:

"It's a wonderful country. It's very safe, very familiar, and they take great care of their women and their children. People are very thoughtful and loving. A friend of mine had no water in a hotel and decided to go out to a booth. A gentleman paid for it. They are very thoughtful and generous people."

Cristiano Ronaldo has also come into his own on the football pitch at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese international has bagged nine goals and two assists in eight appearances in the Saudi Pro League, the country's top-flight in football.

