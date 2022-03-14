“Proud to overcome one more challenge” - Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartfelt message after becoming highest official goalscorer in football history

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur.

CR7's three goals helped United beat Spurs 3-2 in a Premier League clash on Saturday. It also made him the highest official goalscorer in football history.

He reacted to the feat on his Instagram by sharing a montage of his career in colors of all the teams he has represented so far. There was also a show of gratitude to the man he overtook - Romario, who has 806 goals to his name.

Ronaldo posted:

"Proud to overcome one more challenge by becoming the World’s Clubs Top Goal Scorer, only 6 months after becoming the World’s International Top Goal Scorer."

The veteran forward continued:

"Nothing but respect for Romário, one of the best strikers of all time! Thanks to all the players that I’ve come across throughout my career, thanks to all the clubs that I represented, thanks to all my fans, and above all, thanks to my wonderful family. I couldn’t have done it without you!"

After helping Manchester United beat Spurs, Ronaldo will now focus on the Atletico Madrid assignment in the UEFA Champions League.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. Ronaldo, who enjoys playing against Atletico, will hope to add to his goal tally for the season when United face the Spanish side on Tuesday.

Have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi been unfairly judged this season?

Messi has been scrutinised by French media

Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi has not had a good season since joining PSG last summer. He is yet to adapt to his new club and has been a shadow of his usual self.

Messi was unable to create any impact over two legs in the Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, with PSG eventually crashing out of Europe.

Ronaldo also recently went on a barren run of one goal in 10 games before roaring back with a hat-trick against Spurs.

Pundits like Owen Hargreaves, Andy Cole and Tim Sherwood were beyond impressed with Ronaldo's hat-trick.

With 18 goals and three assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils this season, perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo's scrutiny has been unwarranted.

Edited by Diptanil Roy