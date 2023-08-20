"Proud to be part of this incredible story" – Barcelona send message to Lionel Messi as he becomes most decorated footballer of all time

Barcelona have congratulated Argentina legend and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi on becoming the most decorated footballer of all time.

Messi, 36, lifted his 44th trophy in his professional career after guiding Inter Miami to their maiden silverware on Saturday (August 19). He played a crucial role in his side's Leagues Cup final win over Nashville.

During the aforementioned summit clash, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner opened the scoring from outside of the box in the 23rd minute. However, Nashville equalized in the 57th through Fafa Picault.

After the tense contest went into penalty shootouts, the former Barcelona attacker converted his spot-kick. He broke into a celebration after Drake Callender saved the deciding penalty to secure a 10-9 win.

Following the final, Barcelona shared a message on Twitter, writing:

"Congrats to Leo Messi for becoming the joint most decorated footballer of all time! 44 trophies. Proud to be part of this incredible story."

After making his senior-team debut for Barcelona in 2004, the left-footed talisman won 35 trophies with them. He lifted 10 La Ligas, four UEFA Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, seven Copa del Reys, and eight Supercopa de Espanas.

During his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions. For Argentina, he has won one FIFA World Cup, one Copa America, one CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, one Olympic gold medal, and one FIFA U20 World Cup trophy so far in his professional career.

Inter Miami and former Barcelona boss Tata Martino hails Lionel Messi after trophy glory

Speaking to TyC Sports, Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino named Lionel Messi as the best footballer in the world. He told reporters:

"When you say Leo, you say the best player in the world. There is no greater praise than calling someone that. He does it match after match. He has come here to win for us. He has come to compete."

So far, the Argentine has scored a staggering 10 goals in seven appearances, all in the Leagues Cup, for Inter Miami. He is likely to make his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut for the Herons later this month.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference table. They will next face Cincinnati in their US Open Cup semi-final clash at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday (August 23).