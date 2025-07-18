“Proud to receive the one who bears the name and the legacy” - Portuguese club delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins them for training

Liga Portugal 2 side Portimorense are ecstatic to have Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., for training. Hoping to follow in his illustrious father's footsteps, Ronaldo Jr. earned his maiden Portugal U15 call-up earlier this year.
While Ronaldo Sr. is fresh off leading the senior team to UEFA Nations League glory, scoring in the quarter-final, semi-final and final, Ronaldo Jr. With his father relaxing, Ronaldo Jr. is hard at work with Portimorense, who expressed their happiness to host the 15-year-old, posting on Instagram (as translated from Portuguese):
“Proud to receive the one who bears the name... and the legacy. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. performed a training session at our stadium today.” (as per GOAL)
The senior Ronaldo recently extended his stay at Al-Nassr till 2027 as he looks forward to continuing his stay in the Kingdom. Having turned 40 earlier this year, he has shown little signs of slowing down anytime soon, closing in on a staggering 950 strikes for club and country.
Ronaldo once expressed his eagerness to play with his son for the national team
“I would like it, I would like it. It's not something that keeps me up at night, but I would like it. We'll see. It's more in his hands than in mine.”
While he's eligible to play for five different countries, Ronaldo Jr. made his Portugal U15 debut in May this year and could do so for the senior team in a few years when his father is still active.
A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's 2024-25 season
While Cristiano Ronaldo went into the off-season with a trophy with his national team, it wasn't the case in club football with Al-Nassr, who endured another trophyless campaign.
Despite Ronaldo's 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions, the Knights of Najd finished third in the Saudi Pro League, behind winners Al-Ittihad and previous season's champs Al-Hilal.
Stefano Pioli's side also fell short in the domestic cup and super cup and were eliminated by Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League Elite. The Italian has since returned to his former club Fiorentina, with former Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus succeeding him.