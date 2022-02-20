"Proud to score for this club" - Mohamed Salah reacts to landmark 150th goal in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City

Mohamed Salah is pleased to have scored 150 goals for Liverpool. However, the 29-year-old winger is instead focusing on the fact that his team managed to secure all three points against Norwich City.

The Reds beat Norwich 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Liverpoolfc.com) following the game at Anfield, Mo Salah said:

“We were struggling in the beginning when we conceded the goal but I think we played good football [in the] first half. The second half, we conceded the goal, so the game became tougher."

He added:

“But we managed to come back and it's a great result. Of course I'm happy to score 150. I'm always proud to score for this club, and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today.”

Mohamed Salah became only the tenth Liverpool player to register 150 goals for the club. He is the second-fastest player to reach this milestone in the Reds' illustrious history after Roger Hunt, who achieved the feat in 226 matches. The Egyptian superstar scored his 150th goal for the Reds in his 233rd game for the club.

Liverpool, however, had to dig deep to secure all three points against Norwich City at Anfield. The visitors took the lead early in the second half through Milot Rashica. That was the encouragement the Reds needed to turn the game around.

Sadio Mane leveled the game with an acrobatic effort at the 64th minute-mark. Three minutes later Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead after converting from a long ball from Alisson Becker. New signing Luis Diaz completed the scoring with his first goal for the club nine minutes before the full-time whistle.

The win was sweetened later when Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-2 win against Manchester City later on Saturday. The Reds are now six points behind league leaders City with a game in hand.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading goalscorer this season

Mohamed Salah is currently Liverpool's leading goalscorer this season. The 29-year-old winger has contributed 25 goals and nine assists in 30 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

17 of those goals have come in the Premier League, which also makes him the leading goalscorer in the league so far this season. Fellow teammate Diogo Jota is second with 12 league goals for the Reds while Mane has netted nine times in the Premier League.

