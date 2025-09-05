"Proud of you" - Antonela Roccuzzo sends heartfelt message to husband Lionel Messi after his final WC qualifier appearance in Argentina

Antonela Rocuzzo expressed pride in her husband Lionel Messi's final FIFA World Cup qualifier appearance in Argentina on Thursday, a 3-0 home win over Venezuela. The reigning champions had already qualified for the quadrennial event next summer before the aforementioned game.Messi, 38, marked the occasion with a brace at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, scoring either side of a Lautaro Martinez second-half strike to take his international tally to 114 strikes in 194 games.Following the game, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remarked (as per The Guardian):“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.” Messi's wife, Antonela, penned an Instagram message (as translated from Spanish):&quot;We're proud of you, of every step you take, and of everything you've built with love and effort. How lucky we are to be with you on this journey! We love you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThirty-six of Messi's international goals have come in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, seven better than any other player (Luis Suarez, who has retired.)What has Lionel Messi said about his 2026 FIFA World Cup participation?Argentina captain Lionel Messi (right)Argentina captain Lionel Messi had said that his team's victorious 2022 campaign in Qatar was his last at the quadrennial event. However, with his side set for a title defence next summer, Messi hasn't completely ruled out against appearing in the 2026 event.Following the victory over Venezuela, the Argentinian said about his possible participation in the showpiece in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer (as per The Guardian):“Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it,” he said. “But well, we’re almost there, so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That’s it, taking it day by day, going by how I feel.“Day by day, trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don’t feel good. So we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup.&quot;He concluded:“Match by match, I’ll finish the season, then I’ll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So we’ll see how I feel. Hopefully I’ll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I’ll decide.”Lionel Messi has 13 goals and eight assists in 26 games at the World Cup, with his goal tally bettered by only Miroslav Klose (16), Ronaldo Nazario (15) and Gerd Muller (14).