"Prove to me I'm not crazy!" - Patrice Evra urges Manchester United to concentrate on Premier League top 4 finish

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has urged his former side to concentrate on the present situation despite the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's next manager.

The 52-year-old current Ajax head coach will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Much has been said about the task Ten Hag has in revolutionizing what is a broken Manchester United side.

They have encountered a woeful season, exiting all cup competitions and face an uphill battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League. With four games remaining in the league for them, they sit at the sixth position, six points away from fourth-placed Arsenal. Also, United have played one game more than the Gunners.

Evra, though, is still urging the Red Devils to finish the season with UEFA Champions League qualification in mind.

He spoke on Twitter about the need to concentrate on the present rather than have attention turn to Ten Hag's arrival:

"Ten Hag is not the present, he is already in the future. That's why I want you to focus on the present, even if the present doesn't look that good. But we have four games left, it's a spot in the Champions League."

Evra continued,

"I believe in our team, I believe in this badge, I believe the history never dies. And everything can happen in football. So, the players, I want you to prove to me I am not the only crazy person to believe in you guys because we can do it."

Patrice Evra wants Manchester United players to play for the badge

Manchester United have disappointed this season

The former France international wants the Red Devils to prove they want to play at the club. He is counting on the squad to come together at the business end of the season and fight for a top four finish despite the woeful campaign they have encountered:

"There's a lot of negativity, it's not easy for you, but you can't lose now. You can't play under pressure. Just give everything. For the player that believes in it, wear that shirt. If you don't believe in that, go and see Rangnick and say 'I don't wanna play, my season is over'."

Evra then summed up his rousing call for the team to focus on the present and see out the remainder of the season on a high, concluding:

"That's where we are, we're thinking about the future and my philosophy is to focus on the present. Focus on the present, the present is we still have a chance. Four games left, give everything!"

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Ralf Rangnick on the mood at Man Utd following three defeats in their last four games "If results are not going well, this always means the morale in the dressing room is not good"Ralf Rangnick on the mood at Man Utd following three defeats in their last four games "If results are not going well, this always means the morale in the dressing room is not good" 👀Ralf Rangnick on the mood at Man Utd following three defeats in their last four games 😳 https://t.co/cVotzoecO2

Manchester United host Chelsea on Thursday, April 28. They will be looking to get their top four hopes back on track, having stumbled in recent weeks.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal last weekend which has now put them in a precarious position of trailing the Gunners by six points.

