"Proved myself and so many others wrong", "Should be proud" - Manchester United fans hail star's performance in win vs Sheffield United

Manchester United fans feel Harry Maguire has proven his doubters wrong after another fine showing from the defender in an enthralling 4-2 win against Sheffield United.

Maguire was a standout performer for the Red Devils in a chaotic goal-frenzy at Old Trafford on Wednesday (April 24). The English centre-back got himself on the scoresheet with a superb header to grab the hosts' initial equalizer.

The 31-year-old also won a penalty as he caused the Blades all sorts of issues with his towering presence. He also won both of his ground duels and all three of his aerial duels.

Maguire has bounced back from a turbulent past year where he was constantly mocked by fans and the media. He's been one of Manchester United's most consistent players this season and tonight was no different.

The 63-cap England international played a key role in the Red Devils' victory tonight against his former club. His side fell behind on two occasions when Jayden Bogle (35') and Ben Brereton Diaz (50') struck.

However, Maguire (42'), the sensational Bruno Fernandes (61' P, 81'), and Rasmus Hojlund (85') ensured the hosts won all three points. It was a relief for Erik ten Hag amid a difficult period that has led to a ton of speculation over his future.

That said, Maguire's career renaissance under Ten Hag cannot be understated and fans were impressed tonight.

One fan urged Manchester United to keep Maguire next season after proving his doubters wrong:

"Maguire has proved myself and so many others wrong this season, he's been fantastic for us, definitely should stay on next season."

Expand Tweet

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"We've had a poor season, but Harry Maguire is one of the few players that should be proud of the season he's had. I'll be surprised if he leaves Man Utd before (Victor) Lindelof. Top professional."

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Maguire's display against Sheffield United:

"No noise or media outbursts after being dropped for months and almost being sold and then came back and became one of our most consistent players. Ladies and Gentlemen Harry Maguire," one fan wrote.

"If Maguire leaves before Lindelof it will be an absolute travesty," another fan insisted.

"This is what £80M looks like. Harry Maguire you are incredible," one fan stated.

"Harry Maguire ! What a header. Reinvented this season, very pleased for him," The United Stand's Beth Tucker wrote.

"Maguire's resurgence has to be talked about. I've not seen anything like it," another fan pointed out.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire was proud of himself for silencing his critics amid stellar season

Harry Maguire has shone for Manchester United this season.

Maguire's upturn in form has occurred throughout the season. He particularly impressed in a 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League group stages (October 24). The former Manchester United captain bagged the winner on the night with a superb header.

Ten Hag took the captain's armband off Maguire last summer and handed it to Fernandes. The writing appeared to be on the wall for the Englishman and many expected a departure amid constant criticism over his performances.

However, Maguire didn't let the speculation and scrutiny get to him and he focused on getting back into Ten Hag's plans. He alluded to this after his winner against Copenhagen (via TNT Sports):

"I’m really proud and pleased of the way I’ve acted over the last six to 12 months and I’ve been given an opportunity now and I just want to help the team and get the club back to where we want to be."

Maguire has a year left on his contract with Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils from Leicester in a record £80 million deal, making him the world's most expensive defender.