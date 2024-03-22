PSG coach Luis Enrique picks Premier League winner from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City this season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique reckons Manchester City will trump Arsenal and Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season.

The Premier League is a three-horse race this term, with Mikel Arteta's side leading the race with 64 points from 28 matches. They are level on points with second-placed Liverpool. Defending champions Manchester City are third, one point behind the top two sides.

Enrique has said he would like to see Arteta win the title, while also naming Klopp's side and Unai Emery's Aston Villa as potential candidates. However, the Spanish manager added that he expected Pep Guardiola's side to win the title yet again. He said (via PSG Talk):

"I would like it to be Mikel (Arteta). And if it's not him, I would like it to be Pep (Guardiola). Otherwise, Liverpool or Unai Emery's Aston Villa. But I think it's City who will win."

Arsenal came agonizingly close to winning the league last season. Despite leading the table for 247 days, Arteta's side had a late collapse in form, meaning City trumped them to win the title. This season, the Reds are also a strong candidate for the title. The top three teams are currently separated by only a point, making the title race an intriguing one for fans.

What's next for Arsenal and Liverpool?

Players are on an international break and the clubs will return to action following its end. Arsenal will next play Manchester City at the Etihad on March 31 in a league game that could have massive implications in the title race.

The Gunners are also active in the UEFA Champions League and will play Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the European Cup competition on April 9. Liverpool, meanwhile, are in the last eight of the Europa League, where they will play Atalanta on April 11.

However, the Reds return to action on March 31, as they will play Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League home clash.