PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool interested in Barcelona prodigy with €50 million release clause - Reports

According to rumors from Catalan source El Nacional, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Gavi in the near future. The 17-year-old prodigy's contract with Barcelona includes a €50 million release clause, making him a tempting target.

After being courted by Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, among others, Gavi joined Barcelona from boyhood club Real Betis in 2015. The young prodigy quickly progressed within Blaugrana's renowned academy, La Masia, to earn a first-team call this season.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥈• Liverpool and Man United are both keen on Barcelona’s new star Gavi and are not put off by his £42M release clause as they consider the 17-year old a huge up and coming talent.Source: @ElNacionalCat 🗞🇪🇸 🥈• Liverpool and Man United are both keen on Barcelona’s new star Gavi and are not put off by his £42M release clause as they consider the 17-year old a huge up and coming talent.Source: @ElNacionalCat 🗞🇪🇸 https://t.co/NEpQzJ5Ra3

In fact, the 17-year-old has already started playing regularly for Barcelona, having already made seven appearances for the club. At the same time, he started the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy this month, making his Spain debut. Gavi's development has not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool and Manchester United paying heed.

Liverpool are coming off a quiet summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp chose to promote Harvey Elliott to the first-team instead of signing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. Despite Elliott's early impressions before suffering an ankle injury, Klopp might still be looking for a new midfielder.

Manchester United and Liverpool are considering making a move for Barcelona prodigy

Gavi in action for FC Barcelona

This need could arise because James Milner is nearing the end of his career and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is no longer a viable alternative. With that in mind, Gavi is a potential target for Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window.

The Barcelona prodigy is also on Manchester United's wishlist. While recent rumors imply that Paul Pogba is likely to sign a new long-term deal, the Red Devils remain unsure about the Frenchman. However, if Pogba were to depart Manchester United, the club would want a successor. It would make Gavi a viable possibility.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ (🌕) JUST IN: Barcelona have started talks with Gavi’s entourage & well as his agent to renew his contract, that currently expires in 2023 — they want to improve the terms in his deal & the idea is for him to be registered in the main team next year. @AdriaAlbets #Transfers 💎✍️ (🌕) JUST IN: Barcelona have started talks with Gavi’s entourage & well as his agent to renew his contract, that currently expires in 2023 — they want to improve the terms in his deal & the idea is for him to be registered in the main team next year. @AdriaAlbets #Transfers 💎✍️ https://t.co/jjOBj6kJWw

Also Read

Apart from Liverpool and Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing the 17-year-old wonderkid. His €50 million price tag makes him an attractive target for suitors. Barcelona, on the other hand, are battling to maintain hold of Gavi, who is eager to remain at Camp Nou.

With that in mind, it appears that ensuring the youthful prodigy's long-term future will not be a difficult task for Barcelona. They are also trying to increase his termination clause from €50 million to €500 million. So, for all intents and purposes, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain will have to hunt elsewhere for a creative midfielder.

Edited by Diptanil Roy