"Pulled Portugal out of the grave","First time seeing someone other than Ronaldo step up" - Fans hail Portugal star after 5-2 Denmark win

Portugal fans on social media have lauded Francisco Trincao following their 5-2 extra-time win over Denmark in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final (March 23). Trincao, who was introduced in the 81st minute, scored two crucial goals that helped Roberto Martinez's side to book their spot in the semi-final.

Ad

Four minutes into the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled by Denmark's Patrick Dorgu in the penalty box and A Selecao were awarded a penalty. However, CR7 missed the chance to give his side the lead as his spot-kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the sixth minute.

In the 38th minute, Denmark's Joachim Andersen accidentally headed the ball into his own net following a corner kick from Bruno Fernandes. Rasmus Kristensen made it 1-1 by planting his header into the back of the net following a corner kick from Christian Eriksen in the 56th minute.

Ad

Trending

In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo placed a rebound into the net following an initial shot by Fernandes which was saved by Schmeichel. Four minutes later (76’), Eriksen leveled the scores again having tapped the ball into the net following a pass from Dorgu.

Trincao gave A Selecao the lead in the 86th minute as he rifled his shot into the bottom right corner. Nuno Mendes provided the assist. Since the first leg of this clash ended 1-0 in favor of the Danes, the game headed for extra time.

Ad

In the 91st minute, Trincao placed his rebound into the net following an initial attempt by Goncalo Ramos which Schmeichel saved. Ramos then scored a simple goal that sealed Portugal's victory after being set up by Diogo Jota in the 115th minute.

Thus, the game ended 5-2 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate in favor of the Portuguese. In his stint on the pitch, Trincao maintained a passing preciseness of 85% (11/13). Despite registering only 24 touches, he delivered two shots on target and provided two key passes (via Sofascore).

Ad

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to laud Trincao for his remarkable performance, with one tweeting:

"He pulled Portugal put of the grave."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"TRINCAO CAN'T THANK YOU ENOUGH MAN 😭," another added.

"Trincao is a thousand times better than Joao Felix," a fan opined.

"We love you Trincao," another fan posted.

"Trincao plays his club football on that pitch, he won’t leave his mark keh? Goooallllll jor!!!," another shared.

"First time seeing someone other than Ronaldo step up for Portugal Thank you Trincao 🇵🇹," wrote another.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Portugal's midfielder Bruno Fernandes perform against Denmark?

Portugal v Denmark - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two - Source: Getty

Despite not scoring a goal, Fernandes was one of the brains behind A Selecao's win against Denmark. The Manchester United captain pulled the strings in midfield and created a number of chances for his teammates.

Ad

Fernandes maintained a passing accuracy of 77% (64/83). He registered two shots on target, provided four key passes, and won six out of 14 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Fernandes has scored two goals and registered three assists in the current Nations League competition. Meanwhile, Portugal will take Germany in the semi-final on June 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback