Pundit advises Trent Alexander-Arnold as to how he can become a 'better player' for Liverpool 

Glenn Hoddle has urged Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to be more aware and jump before the opponents in the box. The pundit believes the defender is not making it tough for strikers who are looking to score against him.

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a header against Jurgen Klopp's side in Saturday's Premier League game at Craven Cottage. The Reds defender was also caught unaware by Vinicus Jr in the Champions League final last season.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Hoddle pointed fingers at Trent for the first Fulham goal and claimed the defender had to do better. He highlighted the issue with the full-back and was quoted by LiverpoolECHO saying:

"Trent's not even aware that it's Mitrovic, he has to jump early and block him off. He knows that Mitrovic is better in the air, but I don't think he opened his body up and had a look. When you are a smaller full-back, and you jump early, then you put the player off, so Mitrovic comes above you, then he has to go through you."

He added:

"It's a tough one and he has to learn that as a defender. I think that's where Trent has to become a better player as a defender."

Liverpool manager trolled by Fulham after dry pitch complaint

Fulham dominated the proceedings at the start of their first Premier League game against Liverpool. The Reds were made to work hard for the draw and had to come back from behind twice.

Jurgen Klopp doesn't think his side deserved more than a point against Fulham.

#MyPLMorning | #LFC "Then we wanted to fight back, but then you don't find it easy. The pitch was dry.. we played really in their cards."Jurgen Klopp doesn't think his side deserved more than a point against Fulham. "Then we wanted to fight back, but then you don't find it easy. The pitch was dry.. we played really in their cards."Jurgen Klopp doesn't think his side deserved more than a point against Fulham. #MyPLMorning | #LFC https://t.co/2pZToqDZ73

Jurgen Klopp believed the pitch was dry at Craven Cottage and told the media after the match:

"The best thing about the game is the result. A really bad game. How can that happen? The attitude was not right in the beginning. We tried to react after 15 minutes. The pitch was dry, stuff like this. Really difficult."

Fulham's Twitter account took a dig at the Liverpool manager on Sunday with a cheeky tweet.

They posted a photo of the pitch being watered before the game and captioned it:

'The Craven Cottage turf looking absolutely lush yesterday'

Fulham take on Wolves next, while the Reds host Crystal Palace this weekend.

