Pundit asks Portugal to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as he is unlikely to have 'big impact' at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Didi Hamann has urged Portugal manager Roberto Martinez to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Al Nassr superstar is unlikely to have a big impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of his age.

Hamann said to Card Player that Ronaldo's influence at the upcoming World Cup is going to be limited. He believes that the age is catching up with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward and said via GOAL:

"Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence was very limited at the last Euros and I think you have to keep in mind at this World Cup, he is another year older. He still scores goals but they have good forwards like Goncalo Ramos who can’t get a game, I think it’s time for someone else to have a chance to shine in the team. If we see him at the World Cup, I’d be very surprised if he had a big impact."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals second leg against Denmark on March 23. However, he missed his penalty earlier in the game. He was taken off in the final minutes of the game after the Al Nassr superstar picked up an injury.

Roberto Martinez backs Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez spoke to the media after the UEFA Nations League win over Denmark and claimed that Goncalo Ramos was good enough to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. He believed that the striker did well after coming on in the game and said via OJogo:

"I saw the team as completely the same. Cristiano played a good game, Gonçalo played a good game. They are players with different characteristics and I didn't see much difference."

"Our teams are very flexible tactically, we have played with two strikers. We need to use our players depending on our opponent. But it is not a question of trying to talk about Cristiano in every game. If Cristiano Ronaldo scores, he is the most important player in the team. When he does not score, it is because of his age. It is not a fair assessment."

Ronaldo is yet to reveal if he will be playing for the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His teammates and national team manager have insisted that the Al Nassr superstar will be at the tournament in the United States next year.

