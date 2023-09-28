Pundit backs Liverpool star to 'comfortably' score 20 goals this season, believes Reds are 'biggest challengers' to Manchester City in PL title race

Ex-Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool star Darwin Nunez to cross the 20-goal threshold this season.

Nunez, 24, has often found himself to be a topic of discussion since arriving from Benfica in a deal worth up to £85 million last summer. He has come under scrutiny more often than not for his sub-par finishing.

However, the Uruguayan hitman has opened the ongoing 2023-24 campaign on a positive note. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 336 minutes of action so far, spread across eight matches.

Speaking on the Daily Mail's 'It's All Coming Up' podcast, Sutton heaped praise on the Liverpool striker's grit and determination. He said:

"Of course, it matters if you miss chances, especially big chances, but he is one of those players where he does seem to dust it off and get on with it. You have to have that sort of strong mentality."

Backing Nunez to score 20 goals across competitions, Sutton added:

"Maybe it is something Nunez is suffering from a little bit, but the fact we still talk about him missing opportunities shows he is still getting in the right positions. He got 15 goals last season in all competitions, and I think he will get 20 this season comfortably."

Sutton also shared his thoughts on Nunez's comparison with Erling Haaland of last campaign and branded Liverpool as title challengers:

"I think Nunez took a fair bit of flak during the season because of that comparison. He is clearly his own man and is a massive threat. You mention the other forwards that Liverpool have and that's why in my opinion they are the biggest challengers to Manchester City. They have a brilliant array of different types of attackers."

The Reds, who are second in the Premier League standings, will next take on high flying Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 30).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opines on Darwin Nunez's recent run of brilliant form

Earlier this month, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Darwin Nunez's development this season. He pointed out how the former Almeria man has worked on his defensive game of late. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Massive steps in the last few weeks. He is a threat. He was always available for us; it is super-important for us that we have now – I am not sure it's the right word – a ball player. The defensive work he puts in now, that's probably the main difference. He always wanted, but it was less coordinated. Now that looks much better."

Nunez, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2028, was benched in his club's first three matches this campaign. However, he guided the Reds to a comeback 2-1 win at Newcastle United with a brace last month.

Since then, the Uruguayan has consistently proved to be a real danger for centre-backs. He has started just three of his eight appearances and is averaging a goal contribution every 56 minutes so far this campaign.