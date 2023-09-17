Pundit believes Arsenal star is set to face spell on sidelines after getting benched against Everton

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reckons David Raya will continue to start in goal for Arsenal after securing his first start for the Gunners on Sunday (September 17).

The Spanish stopper, who has been loaned in from Brentford (with an option to buy), was expected to challenge Arsenal's number one from last season, Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman started the first four league games, with Raya now getting promoted to that position. Hasselbaink addressed the goalkeeper change-up ahead of the game on Sky Sports:

"They paid a lot for Raya, and, I think, he’s their No. 1, and, eventually, he was going to play.

"I think today is the first day that he’ll be a regular. I don’t see goalkeepers getting minutes here and there. They need rhythm. They need to stay in that momentum."

He continued:

"Raya is a very good goalkeeper and Aaron is as well, two big goalkeepers you want in your team. It’s hard and a difficult decision, but I think we’ll see Raya in Arsenal’s team for a little while."

Arsenal are goalless against Everton at the break.

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott expects Aaron Ramsdale to fight for his spot

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott spoke about the challenge ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman also has a fight for the No. 1 position in the national team, against Jordan Pickford. Walcott expects Ramsdale to fight on:

"I think it’s a really interesting point you say about the fixture pile-up, but I’m a big fan of Aaron.

"I think you got to look at England’s perspective as well. It will be interesting to see how he reacts. He’s had to deal with a couple of relegations, but this is something else."

He added:

"He’s at a very (big) team. He’s got No.1 on his shirt there, and, now, he’s got a keeper challenging him. They’re going to buy him in time, and it’s very interesting. I’m sure he can deal with it."

Ramsdale's last game came against Manchester United on September 3, where Arsenal secured a 3-1 win at home.