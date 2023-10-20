Pundit believes exit-linked Manchester United star would thrive at PL rivals

Stan Collymore reckons Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could flourish at West Ham United.

McTominay's future is up in the air amid a lack of game time under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He's started two of six games across competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Those two goals were a last-gasp brace in a 2-1 comeback victory against Brentford on October 7. It was a stellar performance from the Scotland international and one that drew many fans' attention to the 26-year-old's situation.

Collymore alluded to McTominay's lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford when mooting him for a move to West Ham. He said (via Football365):

"It seems unlikely [McTominay] will ever become a regular at Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag. I have a sneaky feeling David Moyes and West Ham will be back again in the New Year for him."

The Hammers made a move for McTominay in the summer but failed with a £30 million bid, per The Athletic. Former Liverpool striker Collymore suggests David Moyes could move for his fellow countryman again:

"McTominay would thrive under Moyes; I am sure of it – can United get a £30 million, or higher, offer again though? – We’ll have to see.”

The Scottish midfielder has been at Manchester United his entire career, climbing the youth ranks before debuting in 2017. He's made 215 appearances since then, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists.

McTominay has majorly impressed on international duty with Scotland recently. He's hit six goals and one assist in six Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Tim Sherwood takes aim at Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane hasn't impressed Tim Sherwood.

Tim Sherwood has slammed Raphael Varane for unconvincing performances at Manchester United. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager feels the French defender has been 'getting away with it,' telling William Hill:

"One player that really annoys me is Raphael Varane. I think he is getting away with it."

Varane has endured injury issues during his time at Old Trafford and has missed four games this season. Sherwood touched on his absences when comparing him to under-fire Harry Maguire:

"He is never fit and when he is fit he’s bang average. We all know he’s had a great career but at the same time everyone is happy to jump on the back of Harry Maguire whilst Varane just gets away with it."

The 30-year-old joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2021 for £34 million. He's made 70 appearances at Old Trafford, chipping in with three goal contributions.

However, Varane's fitness issues have been an issue for Ten Hag as he's one of the first names on his teamsheet when fit. The Madrid legend recently retired from international football citing a 'suffocating' schedule.