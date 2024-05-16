Pundit believes Inter Miami superstar is 'less of a player' when Lionel Messi doesn't play for the team

Former MLS player Sacha Kljestan has opened up on Luis Suarez's performances for Inter Miami in the absence of Lionel Messi. The midfielder, who is also a pundit on MLS Season Pass, claimed that the Uruguayan striker does not look at his best in the absence of the Argentine superstar.

Kljestan said:

“There’s a lot of injuries, and we saw the team just without Messi is a slightly different team. I think Suarez is still a fantastic player, but Suarez without Messi is also less of a player.”

Inter Miami played out a 0-0 draw against Orlando City FC, in a game the 36-year-old missed after suffering a knee injury in their previous clash against FC Montreal.

Messi and Suarez enjoyed a fantastic connection at Barcelona after the Uruguayan moved to the Camp Nou from Liverpool in 2014. The pair won a multitude of trophies and combined for 99 goals in 258 games.

Despite the draw, the Herons occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, with 28 points from their 14 games. They owe their strong start mostly to Messi's efforts, who has bagged an incredible 10 goals and nine assists in just nine league games. Suarez has been sensational too, scoring 11 and setting up five more in 13 league games.

Inter Miami manager speaks on Lionel Messi's availability for upcoming clash

The 36-year-old is expected to return.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino claimed that the side will have to wait to check on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of their upcoming clash against DC United.

Martino said (via the Miami Herald):

“Leo had some discomfort, but he trained every day," Martino said (as per Inter Miami News via Miami Herald). "We did tests, and they all came out very good."

“Having three games in a week, with him still in some pain, we felt it was prudent for him to sit out this game. The plan is for him to play Saturday, but we will take it day by day. He trained again (Wednesday) and felt good, but we will not take any risk. We will see how he feels on Thursday and Friday.”

Inter Miami could only manage a draw against Orlando City FC in Messi's absence, going goalless in a fixture for the first time this season. They still hold top spot in the Eastern Conference but are just a point above FC Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.

They will be hoping to get Messi back and return to winning ways in their upcoming match against DC United on Saturday (May 18). With an impressive haul of 12 goals and 11 assists in 12 games across competitions, the 36-year-old will look to make the difference yet again for the Herons.