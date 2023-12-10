Pundit believes Liverpool star has not 'turned up' for the club since the international break, believes club can win the PL if he starts performing

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes that Liverpool stand a chance of winning the Premier League title this season. The pundit tied the probability of the Reds' success to striker Darwin Nunez's performance for the rest of the season.

The Merseysiders look to have recovered their swagger and spirit that seemed to desert them last season, performing excellently so far this season. They have picked up 37 points in the league so far and are on top of the league standings for the first time this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino expressed his frustration at Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, who has largely been inconsistent for the club. The pundit said that the club's title hopes rest largely on the shoulders of the former Benfica man, who undoubtedly has great potential.

Cascarino said:

"If Liverpool are going to have a chance to win the league then, he's got to turn up, he's got to be clinical. He's got to be in the side to prove his worth by having a place because at the moment I'm watching Darwin Nunez in the last few games and his game's all over the place."

"His touch is off, he's running into spaces and getting caught offside all the time. Liverpool fans love him and we all love him. He's got more goals for Uruguay this season than he has for Liverpool in the Premier League."

Darwin Nunez is a player truly capable of the spectacular, but his best has not been seen regularly enough at Anfield. The Uruguayan striker was frustrating in their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on December 9 as he stretched his goal drought for the Reds to eight games.

Nunez completed only two passes for Jürgen Klopp's side between the 45th minute and 74th minute when he was substituted. He was also caught offside three times in the match and had only 19 touches in total.

Overall, Nunez has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 22 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool looking good in Premier League title race

For the first time this calendar year, Liverpool have ended a week clear on top of the Premier League standings following their dramatic win over Crystal Palace. Mohamed Salah has continued to impress for the side and scored his 200th goal at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After a season in which the Reds looked like they had lost their way, they are back challenging the best teams in the division. Klopp's side look like they have the quality and strength in depth to go all the way, and are deservedly atop the standings.

Liverpool are in contention for four titles this season, and Jürgen Klopp will want his side to compete on all fronts. The Reds are already through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and are still in the domestic cup competitions, as well.

They will look to claim multiple successes this season to make up for their abysmal showing in the last campaign.