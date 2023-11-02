Pundit believes Liverpool will struggle to challenge for Premier League title if 24-year-old keeps playing in unnatural position

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson reckons Alexis Mac Allister being played out of position as a No. 6 could cost the team the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield over the summer, signing Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. All of them have settled in well, as the Reds have made a strong start to the season. They're fourth in the Premier League with 23 points from 10 games, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

With Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic being injured, Endo is the only natural defensive midfielder in the squad. Nevertheless, Klopp has opted to deploy Mac Allister, 24, in the No. 6 position, despite the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner being an attack-minded midfielder.

Mac Allister has looked promising in midfield but has been exposed a few times this season due to his unfamiliarity with the role. Johnson reckons it could cost Liverpool the league (via TEAMtalk):

“I kind of feel sorry for Mac Allister a little bit,” said Johnson. “He’s obviously been asked to do something he’s not completely comfortable with and he’s doing a job for the team.

"It’s great that he’s willing to do that, but to be title contenders you can’t have too many players playing out of position, and I don’t think he was signed to play that role. It’s just what they need at the moment from him."

He added:

“I certainly think he’s a better player going forward, and he’s got too much attacking ability that’s being wasted by sitting deep and breaking the game up.

"He’s showing great character by sacrificing himself for the benefit of the team, but they need someone more natural in that position if they want to challenge for the title."

Mac Allister has provided one assist in 13 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth to advance in Carabao Cup

Liverpool continued their dominance this season with a 2-1 win against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday (November 1).

Cody Gakpo (31') gave the Reds the lead, but Patrick Kluivert restored parity in the 64th minute. The Cherries had opportunities to seal the game in the second half but were punished for their wastefulness when Darwin Nunez scored a delightful curler into the top corner from outside the box in the 70th minute.

Liverpool are into the last eight where they face West Ham United at Anfield on December 19.