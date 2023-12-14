Pundit believes PL star might join Arsenal in January if they make £100 million offer

Pundit Alan Brazil reckons Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could join Arsenal if the Gunners make a £100 million move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Luiz, 25, has been a key player for Unai Emery's side, who are just two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool (37) after 16 games. In 175 games across competitions, the Brazilian has contributed 18 goals and as many assists.

That includes six goals and four assists in 24 games across competitions, with five goals and two assists coming in 16 games in the Premier League, where Villa are third.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is prioritising a defensive midfielder in January ahead of the UEFA Champions League knockouts. As per talkSPORT (via Hard Tackle), Brazil said that Luiz could arrive at the Emirates if Villa receive a £100 million bid in January:

“He’s a good player and he’s pulling all the strings for them but for £100 million? No. I think if Arsenal came in, this is a good debate this one because Villa are a top, top club.

"But Arsenal, you could say top dogs in London, you could say that. They are very strong. I think it would be hard for him if the money came in and Villa said we have had a bit, it’s a lot, do you want to go. I think he would go.”

Considering the injury issues plaguing Thomas Partey, Luiz could be a useful addition at the Gunners.

"With the amount of changes we made, we competed well" - Arsenal boss after PSV draw

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

With both teams already through to the knockouts, Arsenal's trip to PSV Eindhoven in midweek for their final UEFA Champions League game was a dead rubber.

A much-changed Gunners side took the lead through Eddie Nketiah in the 42nd minute before the runaway Eredivisie leaders drew level through Yorbe Vertessen eight minutes later.

Although both sides sought a winner, it wasn't to be, and a draw ensued. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sounded happy with how his side competed (as the the Gunners' website):

“With the amount of changes that we made, I think we competed well. We lacked certain cohesion and timing in certain things, especially in the high press. They broke it, and they had spaces to run, but I was expecting that.

"The fluency wasn’t going to be all the time there, but, at least, the body language and the intensity of the players was there at all times.

The Gunners return to Premier League action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 17).