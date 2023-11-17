Pundit believes surprise PL star and Liverpool man could sneak into England's starting XI at the Euros

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore feels Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen could start for England at UEFA Euro 2024.

The Three Lions will enter next summer's tournament in Germany as one of the favorites to go all the way after finishing as runners-up to Italy in Euro 2020. Alexander-Arnold missed out on that occasion due to a hamstring injury, while Bowen was simply not called up.

The Liverpool right-back has since become a key component of the national team, with Gareth Southgate deploying him in midfield to maximize his creativity. Bowen, meanwhile, has not played a competitive game for England since June 2022. However, he has scored eight times in 12 Premier League matches this term.

Both players have been called up for England's final two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. The team will take on Malta on Friday, November 17, and North Macedonia on November 20.

Collymore feels both players could become starters for the Three Lions if they perform consistently this season. The former attacker, who scored 35 times in 81 games for Liverpool between 1995 and 1997, told CaughtOffside ahead of the match against Malta:

“I’m expecting Jarrod Bowen to start on the right wing with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in a midfield role.

“I think if Bowen and Alexander-Arnold can play well from now until April time next year, they’re the two who could sneak into Gareth Southgate’s starting team for the Euros.”

Like Bowen, Alexander-Arnold has also enjoyed a solid start to the 2023-24 club season. He has provided only one assist in 10 league matches, but has helped Liverpool keep four clean sheets and sit second in the table, one point behind Manchester City.

Looking at how Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold and West Ham's Bowen have fared for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his debut for England back in June 2018 and even made it into their squad for that year's FIFA World Cup in Russia. He played just one match, though, as Gareth Southgate's team lost in the semifinals and third-place playoff to finish fourth.

Since then, the Liverpool star has gone on to make 20 more appearances for his nation, scoring twice and assisting five goals. Alexander-Arnold even traveled to Qatar for the World Cup last summer, but received just 33 minutes of action as the Three Lions exited in the quarterfinals, losing 2-1 to France.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen made his England bow in June last year, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League. He went onto play three more Nations League games that month, but missed out on the squad for the World Cup.

The West Ham United forward's last appearance for Southgate's side came during last month's international break in a 1-0 friendly win over Australia. He is yet to score or assist for his nation.