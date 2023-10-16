Pundit brands ex-Liverpool star's move to Premier League rival the 'worst transfer' this season

English football pundit Don Hutchison has ripped into former Liverpool striker Divock Origi over his move to Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest this summer. The Belgian international joined the two-time UEFA Champions League winners from AC Milan on transfer deadline day this summer.

Nottingham Forest have come to be known for their scattergun transfer approach since returning to the Premier League last summer, and this summer was no different. They signed a number of players on deadline day, including former Liverpool striker Origi.

Divock Origi featured for AC Milan last season after joining them for free following the expiry of his Liverpool contract. The Belgian striker made only ten starts for the Rossoneri, and the club decided to move on from him after just one year.

Hutchison has opined that Origi might have made a mistake by joining Nottingham Forest this summer as he believes that the 28-year-old will not get to play regularly. The pundit revealed to ESPN that he believes Origi will not start games at Forest Ground this season.

“I was loathed with the word ‘worst’, but the pointless transfer I could have gone for was Divock Origi. I am not being unkind. But he didn’t play at Milan. When I found out that Forest were going to buy him. I thought, well, he’s not going to play there, and he hasn’t. So, that was a bit of worst-cum-pointless (transfer).”

Origi has only played four times for the Reds this season, all from the bench. He finds himself behind Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood in the pecking order of manager Steve Cooper at the club.

Liverpool enjoying dividends of good attacking investment

This season, Liverpool looks like it has one of the best attacking units in English football. Jurgen Klopp's side has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season and is only behind Newcastle United, Brighton, and Aston Villa for goals scored.

The club has assembled some of the brightest talents in Europe in recent windows without breaking the bank. Their attack has the experience of Mohamed Salah as well as younger stars like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo.

Teams that manage to score the greatest number of goals always win games, and this Liverpool attack looks like scoring every game. The club has done well to maintain the quality of their attacking unit despite the exits of stars like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.