Pundit calls out Liverpool for their 'shocking transfer window', claims they should have looked to sign West Ham-bound Mohammed Kudus

Former West Ham United midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has slammed Liverpool's recruitment this summer and claimed they should have signed Mohammed Kudus.

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Kudus is set to join West Ham for a deal worth around €44.5 million. He will sign a five-year deal with the Hammers with an option to extend it by another year and Ajax will have a 10% sell-on clause.

Reo-Coker believes the Reds should have made an attempt to sign the likes of Kudus as he told BBC (via HITC):

“You look at Liverpool and they have had a shocking window. For the club that they are and the players that are available on the market."

He added:

"You look at West Ham, getting Mohammed Kudus. That is a great buy there. Top talent from Europe. You look at Manchester City and Jeremy Doku.

"Liverpool have the ability to attract these players, but they haven’t been pro-active.”

The Merseysiders have made three signings this summer, all in midfield. They signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, and Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart. They missed out on some of their big targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also had some major departures like Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

The Reds triggered the Hungarian midfielder's release clause worth £60 million to sign him from RB Leipzig earlier this summer. Szoboszlai has been excellent in the two games for Liverpool so far, winning the Player of the Match in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Ahead of their clash against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on August 27, Magpies manager Eddie Howe was asked about Szoboszlai. He admitted that they were interested in him because of his mentality and technical ability.

Howe said (via ECHO):

"Yeah, for sure we liked him. He's had a really good start to his career and is captain of his country from a young age. That tells you everything about his mentality."

He added:

"Very technical, and yeah, it would be quite an expensive purchase for us. So there's lots that go into every different transfer, but he's certainly one that we liked."

Szoboszlai made 91 appearances for RB Leipzig before joining Liverpool, contributing 20 goals and 22 assists.