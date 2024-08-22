Pundit claims Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka would get into Real Madrid's starting XI ahead of 23-year-old star

Pundit Jamie O'Hara believes Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka would start for Real Madrid over Brazilian forward Rodrygo. The England international is one of the most highly rated players in the world and the pundit thinks he would fit into the Los Blancos team.

Saka has spent his whole career with the North London club, making 227 appearances. He has scored 59 goals and provided 54 assists to help the team to an FA Cup trophy. He is also a regular for the English national team, bagging 12 goals for the Three Lions in 40 caps.

Speaking via Grosvenor Sport, O'Hara hailed the Gunners star, saying:

"I think he'd (Saka) get into Real Madrid starting eleven if he was there- he'd probably play over Rodrygo."

Rodrygo has been an important part of the Real Madrid setup since joining the club in 2019. In 218 appearances for Los Blancos, the Brazilian forward has scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists.

Arsenal star reveals what annoyed him most about his time with Real Madrid

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has shared what annoyed him about his time at Real Madrid. The Norwegian midfielder signed for the Spanish giants at the age of 16 before joining the Gunners on loan and then permanently.

The 25-year-old joined the North London club in 2021 and has been a vital part of the re-build under Mikel Arteta, whose shirt number he inherited. Speaking about his time at the Santiago Bernabeu with Ethan Nwaneri on Arsenal's YouTube channel, Odegaard said (via GOAL):

"It was annoying. Everyone just saw me as the young kid and you just want to be looked at as a normal player. I think it’s normal as well when you play at such a young age, it comes with a bit more attention. But as soon as you get older, and get more minutes, I think people start to forget your age and see your quality. They don’t care too much about your age and that’s the main thing."

"I think when I came to Madrid and when I started training with the first team. All the big players were there like Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale. To just walk in there, in the dressing room and then go on the pitch with them and see their qualities. They were such unreal moments."

The Norwegian midfielder will be hoping to help Arsenal win the Premier League title for the first time in two decades this season.

