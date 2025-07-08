Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo 'is done at the highest level' after signing a new contract extension with Al-Nassr

Football pundit Emmanuel Petit believes Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top-most level has come to an end after he signed an extension with Al Nassr. He was also not surprised by the Portuguese decision to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia given the terms on offer.

Speaking to Escapist Magazine (via GOAL), Petit said that the deal offered to Ronaldo played a key role in the extension. He added that no other side would have matched it. He said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he is done at the highest level with his new Saudi deal, but he confirmed that when he left Manchester United. Having said that, no one could have matched the crazy money he is being paid, but at 40 he is still playing well and performing for the national team. I expect to see him at the World Cup next year but I’m not shocked he is staying in Saudi, no one could’ve matched those terms. They are crazy.”

Reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo will earn £178 million per season in wages from Al Nassr with his new contract. The forward will also pocket just over £24 million in signing-on fees, which will increase to £38 million when he starts the second season of the contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo comments on his decision to stay at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Al Nassr's media team after penning the new deal and called the Saudi Pro League one of the best in the world. He added that the only critics are those who have never played in the Middle East and said (via The Athletic):

"We (the Saudi Pro League) are still improving. I believe that in this moment that we are top five (leagues in the world) already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time. We have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time. I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive.

"Only the people who have never played in Saudi Arabia and know nothing about football say this league is not top five (in the world). I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league know what I am talking about. So this is why I want to stay (in Saudi), because I believe in the project."

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract keeps him at Al Nassr until 2027. The Portuguese superstar joined the Saudi side in 2023 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

