Pundit claims Liverpool have 2 stars that could replace Mo Salah if he were to leave club this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy claimed that Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo will be able to cover in case of a possible departure of Mohamed Salah.

Murphy said that although the Egyptian would be a big loss, the Reds have enough firepower to replace his production, telling talkSPORT:

“(Liverpool will be) weaker (if Salah goes). What they won’t have is that reliability that he gives you, even when he’s playing badly. He does it year-in, year-out .He scores consistently, 25-plus (goals). He’s an incredible footballer."

He added:

“What I think you would find is that, if Gakpo or Jota was to fill in on the right-hand side if Salah left, what you would find is their output would become greater."

Murphy gave the example of Jordan Henderson, who stepped up for the Reds after Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015, saying:

"And actually there is an argument to be made that, like what Henderson did when (Steven) Gerrard left, the flower blooms more because they are allowed more game time and more space. A bigger platform, if you like."

He added:

“So, I think Liverpool would cope fine. But I don’t think, with the big moments that Salah gives you in the big games, Liverpool would be able to compete for the league (without him). I still think they would compete for the top four, but it would be more difficult.”

Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad desperate to secure a move for him. However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and the player's agent insist that he is not moving anywhere this window.

Gakpo made a move to Merseyside last season for £37 million from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. He has since played in a variety of roles across the front line for the team, bagging seven goals and three assists.

While Jota is not a regular starter for Liverpool, he is a clinical finisher and has made valuable contributions for his side. Since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £40 million, he has scored 42 goals and provided 17 assists in 116 appearances.

Liverpool considering two Barcelona forwards in case Salah leaves: Reports

Fati has been linked heavily with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have earmarked two Barcelona attackers as possible options to sign if Mohamed Salah leaves the club. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Reds are considering moves for Ansu Fati and Ez Abde as replacements for the Egyptian.

While Jurgen Klopp's side are confident of holding on to Salah till the end of the window, they are assessing their options in case he does leave. Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad have made a lucrative offer to sign the 31-year-old.

Fati has been linked with a loan move with multiple Premier League sides interested, including the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Abde, on the other hand, is keen on leaving Camp Nou in search of more game time.