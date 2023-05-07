Pundit claims Manchester United are not 'any better' under Erik ten Hag than they were under Solskjaer or Mourinho

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has opined Manchester United were better under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Louis van Gaal than they are under Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has had a largely fruitful first season at Old Trafford, having led the team to EFL Cup glory. Things could get better for the Red Devils if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month. The English giants are also well-placed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they are fourth in the Premier League.

Keys, though, has not been convinced by the Dutch tactician, who the pundit has often been critical of. The BeIN Sports presenter said that he does not think Manchester United are returning to best under Ten Hag as many believe.

"I just don't share the general hysteria about Manchester United right now," Keys said on BeIN Sports (via The Mirror). "I don't think they're any better than they've been since Fergie (Sir Alex Ferguson) left. I think they've been better at different times."

Keys added that the Red Devils were better under Mourinho, Solskjaer and Van Gaal.

"I think they were better under Mourinho; I think they were better under Van Gaal; I think they were arguably better under Solskjaer," Keys added. "So, I just don't share the hysteria that Ten Hag has turned up and turned them into what they once were."

Mourinho won three trophies, including the UEFA Europa League during his two-year spell as Manchester United manager. Solskjaer, meanwhile, led the Red Devils to a second-place finish in 2020-21. The Old Trafford outfit won the FA Cup under Van Gaal in 2015-16.

The club's best points tally in the Premier League after Alex Ferguson's departure came in the 2017-18 season under Mourinho when they earned 81 points. They could notably end the season with 78 points under Ten Hag this term.

Pundit not convinced by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Andy Gray, who joined Richard Keys in the BeIN Sports studio, delivered his verdict on Erik ten Hag, saying he is not convinced by the Dutchman. The former Aston Villa striker, though, added that the foundation has been set for Manchester United to return to their best.

"The coach may not be good enough at the end of the day, he (Ten Hag) may not be," Gray said. "I'm not convinced with him, I'm seriously not and I mean that. I know they won the League Cup but I'm not convinced with Ten Hag yet."

The Red Devils lead fifth-placed Liverpool by just one point but have two games in hand.

Poll : 0 votes