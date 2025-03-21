Pundit details what Kylian Mbappe has to do to be considered France GOAT ahead of Zinedine Zidane

Former France defender William Gallas has told Kylian Mbappe what he needs to do to be placed ahead of Zinedine Zidane in France's GOAT (greatest of all time) list. Kylian Mbappe is closing in on a century of caps for France, is already a World Cup winner, and is Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) all-time leading scorer.

Despite a rich resume at just 26 years of age, comparisons to Zinedine Zidane still come with caveats. William Gallas believes Mbappe must meet key milestones to be considered the greatest French player ever.

He told Spin Genie (via GOAL):

"Everything is about statistics with some players and when you look at the French national team, he is not too far from the top and has beaten many legends.

"Kylian Mbappe has passed Zinedine Zidane, but is he a better player than Zinedine Zidane? A lot of people will say no. If he wins the Champions League twice, with a Golden Ball, then I think you can say he is better than Zidane."

Zidane’s legacy includes a Champions League trophy as a player and the 1998 Ballon d’Or after winning the World Cup with France. Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Real Madrid in 2024, now plays at the same club where Zidane rose to iconic status, giving him the platform to chase those same honors.

PSG plot academy raid on Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe free transfer

PSG are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid’s academy players as payback for losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer. After years of speculation, Mbappe finally departed Paris to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

MARCA now report that the club are now aiming to strike back off the pitch. PSG are reportedly reaching out through intermediaries to top prospects from Madrid’s famed academy, La Fabrica. Club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in attendance at a youth tournament in Doha, where he was reported to have spoken to the Madrid expedition.

The names of the players are not being disclosed but the aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid are intensifying their attempts to secure their academy prospects after fears of a talent raid.

