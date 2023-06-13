Pundit details the one major concern he has over Arsenal's pursuit of transfer target Declan Rice

Pundit Ray Parlour has highlighted a major concern over Arsenal's reported pursuit of Declan Rice this summer. He believes the Gunners may exhaust their transfer budget in order to recruit Mikel Arteta's number-one transfer target.

Declan Rice will be leaving West Ham United this summer and Arsenal are reported to be close to signing him for around £100 million (via Metro). The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He is likely to improve the Gunners' squad for next season.

However, Arsenal will also need to sign another midfielder, given the uncertainty of Granit Xhaka and Jorginho's futures at the club. They have been linked to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who will reportedly cost £80 million. The Gunners may also need a new forward, right-back, and centre-back in order to challenge for silverware again next season.

This may be hard to achieve if they sign Declan Rice. Ray Parlour told talkSPORT (via METRO):

"I look at the situation now and I think the owners know they’ve got the right manager and if Edu and the manger say we desperately need (Declan Rice) I think they’ll find the money. The problem is what else do they need? They need a striker, Jesus was injured last season, Eddie has done a brilliant job when he came in but you still need another striker, especially if you’re in the Champions League."

He added:

"Is this all they budget they’ve got? I don’t know. Xhaka will probably move on, other players might leave, whether Thomas Partey stays I don’t know. That’s the problem it’s going to take up maybe all of your budget if you get Declan Rice."

Rice has had a good season for West Ham in the 2022-23 campaign. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 appearances and also won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Arsenal considering terminating Nicolas Pepe's contract this summer: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are so keen on offloading Nicolas Pepe that they are considering terminating his contract this summer.

Nicolas Pepe joined the Emirates from Lille in 2019 for a club-record fee of €79 million. The right-winger was expected to take the Premier League by storm, however, he struggled to adjust instead.

The 28-year-old managed 27 goals in 112 appearances, however, he only managed to score three in the 2021-22 season. He was subsequently loaned to Ligue 1 side Nice for the entire 2022-23 campaign. He contributed six goals and one assist in 19 league games for the French side.

Despite impressing in France, Pepe does not seem to have a future with Arsenal. Bukayo Saka has replaced him and is currently excelling at his role. The former Lille man currently has another year of his contract left with the Gunners. But if no club signs him this summer, they may terminate his contract instead.

