Pundit names key reason why he would pick Arsenal's Bukayo Saka over Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Former Irish international Tony Cascarino has said he'd pick Arsenal's Bukayo Saka over Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, citing Saka's majestic performances against Los Blancos as the main reason. The Gunners beat reigning European champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals to canter into the last-four.

Ad

They convincingly won the home leg 3-0 before a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Over those two games, Mikel Arteta's side demonstrated their title credentials, as Arsenal will now take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a place in the showpiece clash at the Allianz Arena next month.

Among the key players for Arsenal against Real Madrid was Saka, who even scored a vital goal in Madrid. The Englishman was key to opening up their defense and creating scoring opportunities for his attacking cohorts. He laid a total of 11 crosses across the two legs.

Ad

Trending

Cascarino, now a TV pundit, heaped praise on the forward. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

“Bukayo Saka has improved enormously. And his hunger and desire – all what I criticize Mbappe for not doing – Saka gives you that. I totally agree that he is an improving player and there’s more to come."

He also shed light on Myles Lewis-Skelly's impact on negating Rodrygo, while also issuing some advice for Vinicius, saying:

Ad

“I think Vinicius Junior has been affected by Mbappe, and I think he has affected Rodrygo as well, who is a young player and is incredibly good. Lewis-Skelly did an amazing job on Rodrygo, let’s not forget about that."

“Vinicius Jr – look at Saka, look at how hard he works, look at the effect he is having on defenders, and he was the standout feature of why Arsenal got through. And he has come off a big, long, bad injury. So, at the moment, if you said to me ‘would you take Vinicius Jr or Saka?’ I would say Saka," he added.

Ad

Bukayo Saka has scored 11 goals and made 14 assists from 31 games across all competitions for Arsenal this season.

Saka and Arsenal eye PSG as Premier League title now lost

With Liverpool officially being crowned Premier League champions on Sunday, the Gunners are now left with only the Champions League to chase. They are into the semi-finals for the first time since 2009 and have proved themselves to be a genuine contender.

Ad

Against PSG, it's going to be another interesting tactical battle with the Ligue 1 giants coming into the fixture with substantial experience. Also, they'd be aiming to break the last-four hoodoo and reach the finals again.

Bukayo Saka will be a key figure for Mikel Arteta's side, especially in the first leg as Arsenal aim to take a healthy lead at the Emirates. The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday, 29 April, with the return leg in Paris on 7 May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More