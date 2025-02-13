Pundit raises concerns about Lionel Messi and his superstar teammates' availability for Inter Miami ahead of new MLS season

Former American forward Herculez Gomez raised concerns about ageing superstar forward Lionel Messi and his older teammates' continued availability for Inter Miami ahead of the 2025 MLS campaign. The pundit said that the Herons 'don't know' how to play without their stars, asserting that their absence could cost the side dearly.

Besides Messi (37), Gomez questioned Luis Suarez (38), Sergio Busquets (36) and Jordi Alba's (35) ability to stay fit and injury-free. The quartet, who dominated European football with Barcelona, are integral to Miami's chances of lifting silverware in the 2025 season.

Alongside the MLS, Javier Mascherano's side will also participate in the Leagues Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the upcoming campaign. With such a fixture congestion, the tactician will be left with a selection dilemma if his ex-Barca teammates are sidelined with fatigue or injury.

Speaking on ESPN, Gomez said (via Intermiami.news):

"You miss Messi with the Argentine national team every time they're in a tournament and he got injured. You look at Suarez who many thought wouldn't be fit enough for MLS soccer and tore the league apart, but lets add a year to it, he's now turned 38, and I don't know how much that knee's got for him or how much he's going to have in that tank.

"You saw Jordi Alba at times get injured and Busquets when they most needed him got injured during the MLS Cup playoffs. It was a team that didn't know how to play without him," Gomez added.

After getting bounced out in the first round of the MLS Playoffs despite being the top seed last season, Messi will be eager to lead Miami all the way in 2025.

"Try to give them the tools" - Javier Mascherano outlines plans with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars ahead of 2025 MLS campaign

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano called his compatriot and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi the 'best player' in the game's history.

The Argentine manager said that he will look for his star players like Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba to drive the team to success. Speaking to GOAL, 'El Jefecito', as Mascherano is fondly known as, said:

"He's (Messi) the best player in the history of this sport. So around him always, you can find a lot of things, but I see him very quiet, relaxed, happy."

Elaborating on his plans for the team ahead of the jam-packed season, he added:

"I think our (coaching staff) target is to try to give them the tools to have a very good season. ... I'm here to try to help them. Like I said from the first day, I'm here to help them have success. There aren't too many secrets in football. You have to try to give them some ideas, and they will take the rest."

Up next, Inter Miami will be in action against Orlando City in a pre-season friendly on Friday, February 14.

